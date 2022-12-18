 Moose Jattana thinks Uorfi is 'cocky personality', loves Soundous's style : The Tribune India

Moose Jattana thinks Uorfi is 'cocky personality', loves Soundous's style

Moose Jattana is going to be yet another mischief-maker on Splitsvilla X4

Moose Jattana thinks Uorfi is 'cocky personality', loves Soundous's style

Moose Jattana and Uorfi show. Instagram/moosejattana, urf7i



New Delhi, December 18

After making a considerable splash with 'Bigg Boss OTT', social media influencer Moose Jattana is entering the popular reality dating show 'Splitsvilla X4' hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

In conversation with IANS, Moose spoke about her reluctance before she said 'yes' to the show and why she is not so fond of Uorfi Javed.

She said: "My first thought was that it's not the place for me, I won't fit in and I'll probably clash with people in terms of how I feel about love. I'm not possessive, I don't crave commitment. I had concerns but I was told I'd have fun, and that I sure did." Moose is going to be another mischief-maker after Uorfi and both are entering at the same time. Both Moose and Uorfi were part of 'Bigg Boss 0TT' and clearly, Moose doesn't hold Uorfi in high regard.

As she mentioned: "I wasn't really on the show at the same time as her! Thank God for that because what I've seen of her on the show I didn't like. Very cocky personality." While talking about the current season of the dating-based reality show, she added: "I'm enjoying this season. Many characters, some fake stories too, some acting, and some real emotions, There's something for everyone this season I would say. I can't wait to see myself on the show, and see how my story plays out. Plus I made an effort to look good this time." Moose believes in showing her real side and doesn't have any game plan. "I have no strategy. I've never had one. I just play with my heart. Whatever feels right at the time."

About the different shades of Moose will the viewers notice on 'Splitsvilla X4', she replied: "I will fight and make good connections as well. So, with a little bit of love, and a little bit of anger, people will see what Moose is in her everyday life." She has had some major fights on the show and developed a good relationship with contestants such as Soundous Moufakkir, with whom she also appeared in the last season of 'Roadies'. Although they didn't share a good bond on the previous show, this time they have better terms with each other.

Speaking about her favourite contestant on the show, she added: "My favourite contestant so far is Soundous. She's killing it. She has an opinion and she stands her ground. And I love her style." Moose makes a lot of headlines for her tattoos and she uses them as an expression of her thoughts, memories, and ideologies.

"I feel my tattoos are like time stamps. What I was doing at that time in life, how I felt, and what my ideologies were. It's like documenting my life on my body." Having been in the industry for so long, how does she view her journey? And did she at any point think about giving it all up?

Moose replied: "The journey has been tough, there are rewarding moments also. I'm happy to be working in Mumbai. And whenever I feel unhappy, I will leave. It is not do or die for me." "I love myself and my health more than I love Mumbai. I don't think of giving up. I think of what is best for me. I take care of myself, prioritise my health, my mental health, and my relationships with people, and then make my decisions."

IANS

#Moose Jattana #Uorfi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

2
Brand Connect

[#Be Informed] Let's Keto Gummies South Africa Australia DARK TRUTH You Must See This

3
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

4
Ludhiana

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

5
Himachal

In Himachal Pradesh, home to Malana cream, ‘chitta’ is the new favourite

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's last ride 'Thar' reaches home seven months after his murder

7
Science Technology

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

8
Sports

Ramiz Raja could be removed as PCB chief after Pakistan’s back-to-back Test defeats against visiting England: Sources

9
Science Technology

Seismic waves from marsquake detected, revealed possible past meteoroid impact

10
Nation

Crude rates down 40%, but no cut in fuel prices

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

Government ‘has shown the red card to many obstacles’ thwarting NE development: PM Modi

Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi

He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into pieces; parts dumped at different places near Delhi Highway

Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts

In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...

Messidona or Mbappele?

Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final

History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’

The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...


Cities

View All

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

62 phones seized in Amritsar Central Jail in 1 month

6 doctors found absent from duty at Community Health Centre

Hindu leader gets Rs 10 lakh ‘extortion’ call

Advocate PK Saini is Amritsar Bar Association Chief

Withdraw all cases registered against farmers: KMSC to govt

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

From January 1, pay for 18 Sampark Centre services in Chandigarh

1,118 DLs suspended till Nov

Youth, minor girl found dead in Sarangpur area

Stray dog mauls 2 kids in Mohali

Sukhpal Singh Khaira vs AAP on road through Chandigarh green belt

AAP’s National Council meet today to discuss party’s expansion plan, strategy for upcoming assembly polls

Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal

Delhi records minimum temperature of 6.2 deg C; air quality ‘very poor’

AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police seeks info on China, Hong Kong-based IP address

CNG prices hiked by 95p

'Drunk' man throws son from first floor

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Nawanshahr cops bust extortion gang; 3 held

Slain constable recommended for President's Gallantry Award

Delay in possession, JIT told to pay Rs 25L to two allottees

Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Warring sounds MC poll bugle

STP to remain shut for four days, don’t panic: MC chief to residents

STP to remain shut for four days, don't panic: MC chief to residents

Punjab's 'Jamtara' cons US citizens, busted

Man murders stepson, hides body in drum on rooftop

Woman accuses SHO of 'torture', probe marked

Boyfriend turns out to be killer of 18-year-old, nabbed

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

Panchayat land illegally acquired, allege farmers in Patiala

Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Gian Singh Mungo elected Nabha Bar Association Chief

School celebrates annual sports day