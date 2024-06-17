 More laughs ahead: ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ renewed for Season 2 : The Tribune India

  More laughs ahead: 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' renewed for Season 2

More laughs ahead: ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ renewed for Season 2

Finale of the ongoing season is slated for June 22 on Netflix

More laughs ahead: ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ renewed for Season 2

Talking about season two, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, shared, “This has been a wonderful first season." Instagram/@thegreatindiankapilshow



IANS

Mumbai, June 17

The makers of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ announced the second season of the celebrity comedy chat show on Monday.

The ongoing season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ featured guests such as superstar Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran, and many other icons from the entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Taking to social media, the makers shared a recap video of the ongoing season and announced the show’s second season.

They wrote, ‘Entertainment ki baarish hogi do-bara, kyunki The Great Indian Kapil Show ka Season 2 aayega bas kuch hi mahino mein! Aur naye season ka wait karte hue Season 1 binge karlo! (The Great Indian Kapil Show’s season 2 will arrive in just a few months! While you wait for the new season, binge watch season 1).’

Talking about season two, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, shared, “This has been a wonderful first season. There have been many firsts, and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe.”

“We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season two,” he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said, “After a phenomenal first season, we’re overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back to Netflix for season two. Kapil’s ability to connect with the audiences through his humour is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment.”

The show features stellar performances by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur. With Kapil’s witty punches and Archana Puran Singh helming her beloved ‘kursi’ (chair), the show has captivated viewers worldwide.

The finale of the ongoing season is slated for June 22 on Netflix.

