Mother’s Day 2022: Shehnaaz Gill says it’s about unconditional love and acceptance

Shehnaaz Gill shares a photo from a recently attended event of Brahma Kumaris

Mother’s Day 2022: Shehnaaz Gill says it’s about unconditional love and acceptance

Shehnaaz Gill with Sister Shivani of Brahma Kumaris. Instagram/shehnaazgill

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 8

Shehnaaz Gill, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 13, recently attended the launch of Empowerment of Girl Child campaign hosted by Brahma Kumaris in Delhi. Shehnaaz, who signed up to be an ambassador of the campaign, spoke about girl empowerment, gender equality and difference between pure love and attachment.

Sharing a photo from the event, Shehnaaz Gill wished her fans on Mother’s Day. For her, a mother is all about unconditional love and acceptance.

Check out her tweet:

There are many videos from the event that have taken over the internet. Fans are regularly sharing various clips from her heartfelt speech about wanting to make a difference to the society, her take on being a girl and what love is for her. She was also seen grooving with other Brahma Kumaris on the stage.

In one video, she says, “Attachment hurts but love is pure. You don't cry when you love someone. Whatever relationships you have with your brother, husband etc are temporary and will remain here only."

Talking about gender equality, the actress-model said, "I want to say that stop making girls feel small. I am also a girl. It shouldn't be that brothers should walk ahead of their sisters. If the brother will go, then the sister will go. Girls should not feel scared. Boys and girls shouldn't be differentiated. We all should think we are souls then no one can harm us. Competition, comparison, and dishonesty will fade away if we think like this."

Shehnaaz also shared pictures with Sister Shivani on her Instagram. She captioned it, "Soul Sisters."

Fans are thrilled to see this spiritual side of Shehnaaz. They have showered her with love and praise on each of the viral videos.

For those who don’t know, Shehnaaz Gill got associated with Brahma Kumaris after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla in September last year.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will reportedly be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Aayush Sharma.

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

