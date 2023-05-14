Mothers Day: Gone are the days when films would portray mothers as a hapless, helpless, sacrificial entity. The modern on-screen moms are feisty, flawed & relatable

Mona

Maa has been a significant staple of Bollywood. If the famous Mere paas maa hai dialogue summarises it all for the films in the 70s, over time the portrayal of on-screen mother has changed shades.

Dimple Kapadia

The hapless, helpless, sacrificial entity has gone through a makeover. Now, she is not just adventurous, assertive and aspirational, but also more than just maa. She is a woman of her own standing.

OTT has only broadened the horizon for our cinema staple. Feisty, fierce and flawed, there have been some bold outings of mothers both in web shows and films.

Shefali Shah

Sharmila Tagore

Going from sacrificial roles played by Nirupa Roy and Kamini Kaushal to courageous Nargis Dutt’s character in Mother India, to rather friendly Reema Lagoo in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hain to fun and friendly mums like Kirron Kher and Dolly Ahluwalia in Dostana and Vicky Donor, respectively, we have seen some engaging and entertaining roles. Late Sridevi refined the lens through which one perceived mother on screen though heart-touching English Vinglish and gritty Mom. Sakshi Tanwar playing avenging mum Sheel Chaudhary in Mai is another facet. One loves Shefali Shah as the no-nonsense mum, Shamshunissa, in Darlings!

Sakshi Tanwar

Sushmita Sen

The matriarch Kusum Batra in Gulmohar, played by Sharmila Tagore, is not just a dedicated mother to her family but who isn’t shy of fulfilling her dreams. Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Pallavi act in Maja Ma treads the similar path.

The new stories have brought in fresh challenges facing mothers today. Kriti Sanon in Mimi explores one such dimension and effectively so. In the OTT world, Sushmita Sen is seen playing a fierce mum in Aarya and Dimple Kapadia in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo.

In the recent stories, mothers’ lives are neither over and nor fading away in the face of their children’s struggles. Just like, Shefali Shah in Dil Dhadakne Do or Neetu Singh in Jugjugg Jeeyo as Nelam Mehra and Geeta Saini, respectively.

Shefali Shah

Actor Namita Lal loves that modern cinema and web series are exploring many dimensions of the mother and child relationship. “We have series like Class. It looks at mothers who have lost their children or whose children are into drugs and how they deal with this form of mental challenge.”

Simaran Kaur hails the new breed of on-screen mothers, who are independent and strong. “If we had Reema Lagoo in Maine Pyaar Kiya, who supports his son’s decisions, today we have Dimple Kapadia in Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo standing her ground as a mother. On-screen mothers have a clear perspective today.”

Sneha Namanandi loves that the reel mother has now become more real, and thereby more relatable. “Today’s moms are no longer goddesses and they are as flawed as any human being. The dialogue in Deewar, Mere paas maa hai, is still my favourite. But when Sridevi made her cameback with Mom, I just loved her and the film. The way writers used to write about the mother’s role has changed because our audience has changed.”

Roshan Kapoor draws a comparison, “From traditional Indian moms who would sacrifice their own dreams and ambitions for the sake of their children and family, now we see mothers as working women, who are very open minded. And, that’s reflected in our stories.”

“Moms have a voice of their own, and instead of nagging their kids, they try to be their best friends. In English Vinglish Sridevi’s portrayal as Sashi struck a chord for being real,” avers actor Aadesh Chaudhary!