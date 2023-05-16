 Mouni Roy is holidaying with hubby Suraj Nambiar, shares stunning shots on Instagram : The Tribune India

Mouni Roy is holidaying with hubby Suraj Nambiar, shares stunning shots on Instagram

Mouni Roy shares pictures from her hotel room, relaxing with her friends

Mouni Roy is holidaying with hubby Suraj Nambiar, shares stunning shots on Instagram

Mouni Roy with her husband Suraj Nambiar in Italy. Instagram/ imouniroy



ANI

Mumbai, May 16

Mouni Roy is treating the fans with a glimpse of her vacation days. She recently went on a trip to Italy with her husband, Suraj Nambiar and close friends.

The 'Gold' actor took to Instagram and shared a string of snaps where she can be seen enjoying her holidays.

In the first post, she can be seen posing for the camera in the balcony of her hotel room. She wore a halter neck bikini and slit skirt in the photos which she captioned, " Capri", with a location emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In her second post, she can be seen posing outdoors near a coast side and she looked stunning in a neon green cutout dress, with minimal makeup look. She captioned the post, "Coasting through life."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In other pictures, the actor nails the beach look in a white bralette, high-slit skirt and short jacket. She captioned the post, "A girl could get used to this.....". Her choice of long wavy hair, kohled eyes, and nude lips likely added a touch of glamour to the overall look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She dropped more photos in her next posts in which the actor accentuated her look in an orange bikini with a matching sarong. She captioned the post, "In a day dream... x."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In the next post, Mouni was again seen in a blue cutout floor-length dress at the coast side. The actor captioned the post, "La dolce far niente."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 Mouni Roy dropped more pictures of herself in Italy with Suraj Nambiar and the gang. She captioned the post, "Life rn x." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In one of the more posts, she can be seen relaxing near her hotel along with her friends. The actor also posted a solo picture of herself. She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a red bikini and matching slit skirt. Along with the post, she wrote, "Amalfi."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the official release date of the film is still awaited. 

#mouni roy #Suraj Nambiar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

2
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

3
Nation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

4
Punjab

SAD questions Akal Takht Jathedar’s presence in Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony

5
Nation

Govt appoints Ravneet Kaur as Competition Commission of India chairperson

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

7
Nation

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

8
Punjab

Two days after Jalandhar bypoll win, AAP doles out power shocker in Punjab

9
Punjab

40 children injured in collision between school bus and Punjab Roadways bus near Jagraon

10
Haryana

ACB seeks prosecution sanction against former Chief Administrator of HSVP

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka

Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...

Karnataka CM race: ‘My mother is my party, no question of resigning,’ says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge

CM post contender says will file a defamation case against a...

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

‘Cyclone Mocha may not have an impact on the monsoon, as it’...

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre’s ‘failure’ to release rural development fund of Rs 4000 crore

Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore

While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by Chandigarh MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Chandigarh: Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

RTE Act: HC asks Delhi government, CBSE, NHRC to respond to plea seeking common syllabus, curriculum across India

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP's bypoll victory makes Opposition jittery about MC poll

BJP, Congress jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Bhagwant Mann inaugurates hi-tech bus stand in Patiala

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar