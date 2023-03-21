Mouni Roy, Jubin Nautiyal present electrifying chemistry in Bengali influenced track Dotara

Mumbai, March 21
Actress Mouni Roy teams up with playback singer Jubin Nautiyal and music composer Payal Dev for the song 'Dotara' which hit the airwaves on Tuesday.
The track is sprinkled with Bengali flavour and presents the electrifying chemistry between Jubin and Mouni, who don interesting avatars, while indulging them in a yesteryear narrative.
Talking about the song, Mouni said: "'Dotara' takes you on a ride back in time and into a different era. I felt like a princess with these regal looks and the vibe on the set was something else. It's a fun and beautiful music video." The music video for the song has been directed by B.L.M Studios with its music composed by Payal Dev.
Here's the song:
View this post on Instagram
The lyrics have been penned by Vayu, and have a contemporary feel.
Jubin said: "It's a pleasure working with Payal Dev and our collaborations have always been well received. I had a fun time donning a new getup and role playing in the music video alongside Mouni Roy. We had a blast on sets and I can't wait for the audience's reaction." Payal said: "Jubin Nautiyal and I always enjoy teaming up and 'Dotara' was another such great collaboration. We also brought in a Bengali essence with some lyrics in Bengali that makes this track really distinct and standout." 'Dotara' presented by T-Series is sung by Jubin and Payal. The track is out on T-Series' YouTube channel.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police
Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...
Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification
Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...
High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations
Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...
Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh
In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...
Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon
Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...