Mouni Roy recalls ‘seven pledges’ on her wedding anniversary

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have completed one year together as a married couple. The duo celebrated the occasion by visiting a temple seeking the blessings of the Almighty. They tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and Mouni had a dreamy wedding celebrating her Bengali culture and Suraj’s Malayali traditions.
With multiple pictures in a single post of their temple visit, Mouni wrote in the caption, “I’ll always carry on these seven pledges through this beautiful journey of life with you… happy 1st.” The actress also mentioned all the seven pledges in Sanskrit in the caption. In the pictures, the couple was colour coordinated in traditional white outfits. While Mouni chose a beautiful white saree, Suraj can be spotted in a white kurta.
