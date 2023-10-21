Mouni Roy to host Indian version of American reality series 'Temptation Island'

ANI

Mumbai, October 21

Actor Mouni Roy has come on board to host the Indian version of American dating reality series 'Temptation Island'.

Jio Cinema unveiled the show's promo in which Mouni is seen telling the audience what they can expect from the show.

"Relationships ka hoga ab ultimate test. Aa raha hai Temptation Island. Yahaan couples aur paas aayenge ya kisi aur ke pyaar mein dub jaayenge?" Mouni said in the clip.

Watch the promo:

As per a statement, 'Temptation Island' will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test, as per a statement.

The format sees couples put their relationship to the test in an enchanting tropical paradise. As in other versions, they'll be tempted to sever their ties and explore new romances as they willfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with allure.

The first season of the show aired in 2001. This is the first time that the show is being hosted and presented in India.

The Indian version of the show will be out on November 3. Contestants' names have not been revealed yet.

