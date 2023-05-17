Mouni Roy treats fans with a glimpse of her vacation in Italy

ANI

Mouni Roy is treating the fans with a glimpse of her vacation days. She recently went on a trip to Italy with her husband, Suraj Nambiar and close friends. The Gold actor took to Instagram and shared a string of snaps where she can be seen enjoying her holidays.

In the first post, she can be seen posing for the camera in the balcony of her hotel room. She wore a halter neck bikini and slit skirt in the photos which she captioned, “Capri”, with a location emoji.

Mouni Roy dropped more pictures of herself in Italy with Suraj Nambiar and the gang. She captioned the post, “Life rn x.”