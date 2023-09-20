Mouni Roy went over 200 outfits, experimented with her hair for Sultan of Delhi

IANS

Mouni Roy, who is awaiting the release of her debut streaming series Sultan of Delhi, is over the moon with the fact that she got to play a highly stylised character that required her to go through over 200 outfits and demanded her to experiment a lot with her hair.

Mouni will be seen embracing the retro vibe with classic, elegant dresses and hair-dos. Sultan Of Delhi, which is based on the book, Sultan of Delhi: Ascension by Arnab Ray, is a larger-than-life mass entertainer made for streaming.

It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjum Sharma, veteran actor Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada.

Talking about her look and character, Mouni said, “Which girl doesn’t enjoy dressing up and looking strikingly different. Sultan Of Delhi gave me an opportunity to explore my own style and colour schemes across each episode, as Nayantara. It was a tedious process to find the perfect look for the character and I went through over 200 outfits and experimented a lot with my hair as well.”

She added, “After trying over 10 test-looks, we finally got what we wanted. Nayantara brings a lot of glamour and glitter to the storyline in her own way. This is the first time I am donning a look from the 60s era and am very excited for the audiences to see this side of me.”

Sultan of Delhi will stream from October 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.