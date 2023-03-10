Mountain Peak: Guru Randhawa's latest track is about love, longing and catchy beats

Mumbai, March 10

Guru Randhawa's new song 'Mountain Peak' has hit the airwaves. What's interesting about the song is its lyrical animated music video. The track sets the vibe for a long drive with its lyrics and captivating music.

Guru extends his set of duties as an artiste on the track as he has not only sung and composed it but has also written its lyrics, while the music production is done by Sanjoy.

Talking about the song, Randhawa said: "I am thrilled to be releasing a lyrical animated video for 'Mountain Peak.' The song has heartfelt lyrics with catchy beats, so I can't wait to see how the audience reacts to it! I wanted the song to have subtle yet stunning visuals, which the creators of the video have successfully achieved, and I hope the viewers will appreciate it."

Here's the song:

The animated video features breath-taking landscapes and stunning imagery that beautifully complements the heartfelt music.

'Mountain Peak' presented by T-Series is available to stream on T-Series' official YouTube Channel.

Apart from this, Guru recently released the music video of 'Moon Rise' from his album 'Man of the Moon', the audio of which went viral even before the release of the full song.

IANS

#guru randhawa