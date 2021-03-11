Watch: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan doesn’t believe in perfection, shares how he got the title

Mumbai, August 9
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known as 'Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood', recently left his fans and followers surprised when he said that he doesn't believe in perfection. Instead, he prefers magic over perfection.
Aamir, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', believes in quality over quantity. This phenomenon has earned him the title of 'Mr. Perfectionist' but the actor broke the myth behind this tag.
Gracing a special episode of 'Best Interview Ever' - web show, the actor said in the video, "I don't believe in perfection because I find that beauty lies in imperfection. I don't think I'm a perfectionist. I think this tag was given to me by the media because I had a very long period in which I didn't have a film that didn't work."
Revealing what he considers worth chasing, he said, "What I really love is magic and a magical moment is much more attractive to me than something that is just perfect."
In addition, he also spoke about his career highlights and reunited with some of the most iconic props from his films, including the winning bat from 'Lagaan' and Crime Master Gogo's black cape from 'Andaz Apna Apna'.
Watch the interview here:
Sharing anecdotes on the design of his 'Lagaan' bat, the actor said, "This is the design of the bats the Lagaan team used, and Nitin Desai had made these bats and they are actually one piece. It's a single piece, so there's no absorption of shock."
Talking about the physical impact of the bat, Aamir further said, "When you hit the ball, you get a bit of a zing in your elbows. And since it's a single-piece thing, it's quite heavy. It's much heavier than a normal bat and difficult to wield. So, it was tough for us."
'Best Interview Ever', an intellectual property of IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube and IMDb's native video player as well.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...