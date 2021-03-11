Mreenal Deshraj gets engaged

Mreenal Deshraj, who played Janhvi Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz and is also remembered for Naagin 3, is now engaged.
Till about a few years ago, Mreenal, who considered herself unlucky in matters of the heart following five failed relationships, is now in a relationship with Ashim Matthan. The two met at a common friend’s house party in 2021 and hit it off instantly. The actress says, “It feels like I’ve fallen in love for the first time and it is a wonderful feeling. This is what I had been seeking all my life. I’ve been open and honest about my understanding of an ideal partner, my past relationships, and how I have been unsuccessful in love before. But just when I had given up on finding love, I met Ashim. I believe in destiny and true love. On June 9, we exchanged rings in the presence of his family, following which we went to Nagpur to seek my parents’ blessings. We will tie the knot soon.”
