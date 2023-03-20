‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’ raises close to Rs 13 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai, March 20
Rani Mukerji-starrer “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” has earned Rs 12.68 crore in worldwide gross box office collection in the first week of its release, the makers said Monday.
Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around Debika (Mukerji), an immigrant mother who is engaged in a long-drawn legal battle with a country over her children’s custody.
Emmay Entertainment, the production house behind “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway”, shared the box office update on its official Twitter page.
“A Shubho Shubho weekend for us at the box office, thanks to your love! #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway in cinemas, book your tickets now,” the banner said in the post, showing Rs 12.68 crore in worldwide gross box office collection of the movie.
Also starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, and Neena Gupta, “Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway” released on March 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar
The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...
Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon
Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...
Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver
Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested
Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape
The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...