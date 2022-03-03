Mrunal has fun in Sri Lanka

Mrunal Thakur and her younger sister Lochan Thakur have been out on a vacation to Sri Lanka. After the raging success of her movies, she and her sister have taken a break. TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Explosions reported in Kiev as Russian assault continues
Air raid sirens were heard in the capital city following the...
UP election 2022 LIVE updates: 8.7 per cent polling till 9 am; Yogi Adityanath in the fray for 6th phase
The districts where polling is being held on Thursday are Am...
India denies competing Russian, Ukrainian claims of hostage situation
The MEA says it did not receive any report of a hostage situ...
IAF's 4 evacuation flights with 798 Indians land at Hindon airbase
The Indian Air Force's first flight carrying 200 people from...
Jyotiraditya Scindia says IAF, Indian carriers to bring back 3,726 people on 19 flights today
Under Operation Ganga, eight flights of the IAF, Air India a...