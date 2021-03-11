Mrunal Jain, who is seen as Kunal Khera in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, talks about the show, his role & more

What has been the landmark show in your career?

Uttaran has been a landmark show in my career because it gave me distinct identity.

How do you feel being a part of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

I am overwhelmed. Can’t express in words how happy I am. As the show is already a brand in itself, it adds to an actor’s popularity and fame.

What is your role in the show?

I have entered the show as a surgeon, who would cure Abhimanyu. Let’s see how the makers would take the track ahead. I am sure it’s going to be something interesting.

Rajan Shahi has given a good spin to the story and audiences are enjoying every bit of it; any comments?

The show is a perfect combination of family emotions and relationships, that’s what keeps the audience attached to it. No wonder, the show has been running for 14 years!

Looks are very important for actors, right?

Yes, looks are important for an actor but at times it even goes against you as the scenario has changed. With all the platforms, the approach towards casting has also changed and makers are demanding realistic faces.

What inspires you as an actor?

My fans inspire me. The unconditional love they give, not just in India but even internationally, like in Indonesia, is great.

What is your dream role?

To play a superhero, the one which my son would love!