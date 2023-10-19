Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Aankh Micholi' release date changed

ANI
Mumbai, October 19
If you were planning to watch Mrunal Thakur and Abhimanyu Dassani's 'Aankh Micholi' in October, then there's an update for you.
The film will now be out in theatres on November 3. Staged around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans.
Mrunal shared the new release date poster on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz are also a part of the film, which is directed by Umesh Shukla.
Recently, Abhimanyu and Mrunal opened up about working with Umesh Shukla.
"Got to learn a lot from them. We've been a fan of Umesh Shukla's films like '102 Not Out' or 'OMG: Oh my God'. His films are funny, come with a message and are family films so it's a great combination of everything. We were just students on the film's set, we got to learn a lot from Paresh sir, Sharman Sir and Vijay Raaz sir, everyone is so talented," Abhimanyu said.
Mrunal added, "Paresh Rawal and Umesh Shukla's combination is so deadly that they do not even need a script, their one-liners start coming on the set itself. And working with them was very interesting because the chemistry between them was so good. To just learn from them was unique and different because for me this is a genre that I have never explored before. So when you have comedy legends like them in front of you the process becomes smooth."
The film was earlier supposed to be released on October 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will let Egypt deliver some aid to Gaza as doctors struggle to treat hospital blast victims
As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to ...
How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers
A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot
Don't punish Vasundhara Raje because of me: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to BJP
'I want to give up chief ministership but it doesn’t leave m...
67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala
Balbir Singh, a former bank employee, lived at Sant Nagar
Punjab Congress leader Jagwinderpal Singh joins AAP
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducts Singh into the party