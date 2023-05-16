Mrunal Thakur all set to make grand debut at Cannes Film Festival

Mumbai, May 16
Actress Mrunal Thakur is all set to attend and make her much awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and will be in the French Rivera from May 17-19.
Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform." "I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."
Mrunal is currently filming for her next major south project, 'Nani 30', and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including 'Pooja Meri Jaan', 'Pippa' and 'Lust Stories 2'.
