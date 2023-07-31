Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte stun fans with their bridal look in 'Made In Heaven 2'

ANI

Mumbai, July 31

As the second season of 'Made In Heaven' is all set to start, the makers have teased the audience with the looks of the brides of the new season which included Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid.

In the series of pictures, the brides look stunning in their bridal attire and jewellery. Mrunal can be seen wearing a red lehenga along with jewellery and a garland, while Radhika perfectly represented a Maharashtrian bride. On the other hand, Sarah Jane dazzled in her white coloured wedding dress with a veil over her face.

Check it out:

After the post, many fans shared their perspective about the cast and their look.

One of them wrote, "What a casting man."

Another mentioned, "Never been this excited and eager."

While the other social media user commented, "Super excited! This seems to be an amazing buffet of talent."

Elnaaz Norouzi, who was seen in 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler also shared a glimpse of her look from the show.

Radhika Apte also shared her look picture and wrote in the caption, "Just in: unseen pictures from my big day."

'Made In Heaven 1' gained an immense response from the audience because of the intriguing plot and powerful performances by the cast of the show. In a very subtle way, it handled traditional and modern marriages. The story revolved around wedding planners and the lives of the brides.

The first season, premiered in 2019, featuring Shobita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin.

The show returns with the second season, starring, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles.

The lead actor of the drama series, Kalki, also expressed her excitement for the coming season.

She wrote in her post, "Making it official, finally! Team Made In Heaven is ready to enter the shaadi business again."

'Made In Heaven' is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, which brings out the clash of traditional and modern aspirations, set against the backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding. There are many secrets which are revealed in the series.

The makers of the show recently announced the release date of the show, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Show Creators, said, "Made in Heaven holds a special place in our hearts as it's a true strength of collaboration with many creative energies aligning and we are very proud of that. The second season of Made In Heaven, delves deeper into the extravagant world of Indian weddings and unearths more stories from the community. Made in Heaven reflects the lives of upscale modern India, and is narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings and recurring social prejudices. Our hope is that the latest one is received with as much love as the last."

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, the 7-episode series will be stream on Prime Video India on August 10.

