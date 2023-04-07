Mrunal Thakur tells Kapil Sharma she prepared herself to not behave like a cute girl in 'Gumraah'

Mumbai, April 7

TV and film actress Mrunal Thakur shared how it was a challenge for her to essay the role of a police officer on screen in Vardhan Ketkar's film 'Gumraah', which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur.

'Gumraah' starts with a murder and the entire story revolves around finding the truth and the real culprit in the case. Mrunal is seen playing the role of investigating officer, Shivani Mathur, who is on the mission to solve the murder mystery. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film 'Thadam'.

Talking about the challenges of playing a cop on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', she said: "It was a great experience essaying the role of a cop for the first time. The moment when you wear that uniform, you feel the responsibility and the power that comes with it. Earlier, I have played the roles of a daughter, love interest or a wife but this is something very new to me."

Here's a promo of the episode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Mrunal started her career with TV and during her college days got the lead role in 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. Later, she signed the most popular show 'Kumkum Bhagya' and also appeared as a contestant on 'Box Cricket League 1' and 'Nach Baliye 7'.

She was also seen in a titular role in the international film 'Love Sonia'.

In 2022, she became part of 'Jersey' opposite Shahid Kapoor and made her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's 'Sita Ramam'.

She further shared her shooting experience in 'Gumraah' and how it was to work with Ronit Roy.

"I really enjoyed the filming process with Ronnie and Ronit Sir. It was an adventure altogether. There were times when Vardhan (director) would come up to me saying that the scene was very cute but it has to be the opposite. I had to prepare my own mindset to not behave like a cute girl and portray a strong and serious personality for the scenes," added Mrunal.

Mrunal appeared on Kapil's show and talked about her personal and professional life. She discussed the movie in detail.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

#aditya roy kapur #kapil sharma #mrunal thakur