Mrunal Thakur to be honoured at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

ANI

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be felicitated with a special award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 (IFFM). The ‘Diversity in Cinema Award’ is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival’s highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11.

Elated about it, Mrunal said, “I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures. As an artiste, I’ve always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I’ve had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema. Meanwhile, on the film front, Mrunal will next be seen in a Telugu film titled Hi Nanna, also starring Nani.