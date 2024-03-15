Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN panel on human cost of conflict-related sexual violence

IANS

Mrunal Thakur, who is known for her roles in Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, Dhamaka and others, is set to participate in a panel discussion titled Human Cost of Conflict Related Sexual Violence.

The panel is set to be hosted at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, and the actress will attend the event virtually owing to her work commitments.

Mrunal’s work in Love Sonia brought her a lot of acclaim, as the film sheds light on the grim reality of human trafficking. The panel aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including human trafficking.

Mrunal’s presence adds significant weight to the discussion, given her portrayal of the harrowing experiences faced by victims of trafficking in Love Sonia.

Expressing her anticipation for the event, Mrunal said in a statement, “Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour for me. Love Sonia was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had an opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is close to my heart.” She added, “Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It’s an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

