Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN panel on human cost of conflict-related sexual violence

Mrunal Thakur, who is known for her roles in Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, Dhamaka and others, is set to participate in a panel discussion titled Human Cost of Conflict Related Sexual Violence.
The panel is set to be hosted at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, and the actress will attend the event virtually owing to her work commitments.
Mrunal’s work in Love Sonia brought her a lot of acclaim, as the film sheds light on the grim reality of human trafficking. The panel aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including human trafficking.
Mrunal’s presence adds significant weight to the discussion, given her portrayal of the harrowing experiences faced by victims of trafficking in Love Sonia.
Expressing her anticipation for the event, Mrunal said in a statement, “Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour for me. Love Sonia was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had an opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is close to my heart.” She added, “Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It’s an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; likely to join AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them