Mrunal Thakur's character in 'Pippa' is actively involved in the war

Mumbai, November 10
Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film ‘Pippa', based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘The Burning Chaffees'. She is overjoyed about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.
Mrunal plays Radha, a medical student and cryptographer, who becomes an essential part of the war alongside her siblings.
In discussing her role, Mrunal shared: "Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography.”
Watch the trailer of the film:
She said: “Pippa showcases a different perspective, and I am honored to bring Radha's story to life”.
‘Pippa', directed by Raja Menon, also stars Ishan Khatter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills
Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...
2+2 dialogue: India, US to co-produce armoured vehicle, says US Defence Secretary Austin
Talks cover wide range of issues, including rising security ...
Crop residue-burning in Punjab and other states has to be stopped, says Supreme Court
Was hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollut...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...