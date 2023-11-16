Mrunal Thakur's first movie in theatre with her father was J P Dutta's ‘Border'

Mumbai, November 16
Actress Mrunal Thakur fondly recalled her first cinematic experience with J.P. Dutta's iconic film 'Border', which left an indelible mark on her. Since then, she has been captivated by the lives of army personnel and their stories of valour.
"Border was a film that left an everlasting impression on me, and it ignited my interest in the lives of our brave soldiers. Working on 'Pippa' allowed me to revisit that same world and feel a deep connection to the sacrifices made by our armed forces.
“It was the first film I saw in the theatres with my father and was always deeply inspired to be part of a film that displays the valour and strength of the armed forces,” shared Mrunal, reflecting on her emotional journey during the filming process of 'Pippa'.
Here's a glimpse of 'Pippa':
View this post on Instagram
In Pippa, Mrunal steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer appointed by RAW, a role that showcases her acting prowess. She also portrays the on-screen sister to the talented actors Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, bringing forth a compelling dynamic to the narrative.
The film, based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees', revolves around the heroic exploits of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, where he, alongside his siblings, played a pivotal role in the liberation of Bangladesh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Purohit prorogues Budget Session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha, gives assent to FRBM Bill
Purohit yet to take call on four Bills passed by state Vidha...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: New machine starts drilling escape passage to rescue 40 trapped workers
Indian Air Force had flown in equipment in parts on their C-...
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
‘Go home, Indian’: Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final
Amitabh Bachchan candidly wrote on X, 'When I don't watch, w...