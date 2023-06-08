MS Dhoni is thrilled to shares teaser of 'Let's Get Married', his debut movie as producer

Mumbai, June 8
Chennai Super Kings captain and cricket legend M.S. Dhoni will debut as producer with the Tamil movie 'Let's Get Married', or 'LGM', and its first official teaser is out.
It was officially announced last October that the cricketer was all set to open his innings in Kollywood, and now the teaser, released on Wednesday evening, and featuring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, gives us an idea of where his new career is headed.
The official handle of Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd shared the details on the teaser release on Dhoni's Facebook page and on his wife Sakshi Rawat's Instagram handle. Sony Music South also dropped a motion poster for the film.
Watch the teaser:
The fun-filled family entertainer directed by Ramesh Tamilmani also stars Nadia and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Viswajith is scoring the music and Pradeep Ragav will preside over the editor's table.
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
Harish Kalyan, who had earlier tied the knot with Narmada Udaykumar in October 2022, will be back on the screen with 'Let's Get Married'. The charming actor is set to impress fans with his back-to-back releases.
