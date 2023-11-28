MS Dhoni, Taylor Swift and Narendra Modi serenade in viral 'Channa Mereya' remix: Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 28

In a digital symphony orchestrated by DJ MRA (Amarjit Singh), Taylor Swift and former cricketer MS Dhoni have lent their voices to a mesmerizing AI-generated rendition of Arijit Singh's 'Channa Mereya.' The Instagram sensation has swiftly amassed nearly 21 million views, captivating the Indian Internet, already teeming with AI versions featuring the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's baritone.

This melodic marvel doesn't stop at Taylor Swift and MS Dhoni; it seamlessly weaves in voices ranging from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to singers Adnan Sami, Atif Aslam, Kanya West, Ariana Grande, and more. The eclectic composition also features Rahat Fateh Khan, B Praak, and Jubin Nautiyal.

Celebrating this AI symphony, the Internet showers love with over 1 million likes on Instagram. Enthusiastic users express desires for full versions featuring their favorite voices, with one exclaiming, "Need one full version with Ariana," and another expressing interest in Adnan Sami's take. He wrote, "Adnan Sami and Atif Aslam killed it."

Here's the song:

As the AI-generated 'Channa Mereya' echoes through the digital realm, the comments range from awe to pure admiration. A user commented, "How can it be beautiful and scary at the same time?". Another one wrote, "Incredible". Yet another said, "Amazing".

This digital duet trend isn't limited to music alone. Recently, a Bengaluru-based music band enchanted audiences with a composition authored by ChatGPT at an artificial intelligence conference. The surge in AI-generated music prompts discussions about its potential disruption, posing questions about copyright, creativity, and the evolving landscape of the music industry.

