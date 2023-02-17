MTV Beats to feature Manike Mage Hithe sensation Yohani

After ruling the hearts of the Sri Lankans, Yohani has now set foot in Mumbai to win music lovers across the country with her soulful compositions. With popular tracks such as What’s Happening, Tu SaamneAaye with Jubin Nautiyal, Shiddat, and Jehda Nasha reprise, her mesmerising voice has been catching listeners’ attention.
On MTV Beats, she will share some secrets like the cultural shocks that she faced when she came to Mumbai, her go-to destinations and a lot more.
Yohani says, “Manike Mage Hithe has changed my life completely. Talking about Tu Saamne Aaye, I shot that song in Leh Ladakh and had a lot of fun with the team. It is special to me because it was my first time working with Jubin Nautiyal and it is also my very first music video. I absolutely loved working with him.”
She wishes to work with celebrated Indian artistes such Badshah, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Divine and AR Rahman.
