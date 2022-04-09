MTV Roadies is back and this time with host SonuSood

MTV Roadies is back and this time with host Sonu Sood. The show that premiered on Friday (April 8) will be aired thrice a week, Friday to Sunday at 7 pm, on MTV and Voot. Titled as MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa, the new season will see several riveting additions to the format. New contestants will be paired with popular ex-Roadies in ‘buddy pairs’ as they battle it out for the ultimate glory. The show will witness ex-contestants Arushi Chawla, Baseer Ali, Kevin Almasifar, Kavya Khurana, Aarushi Dutta, Sapna Malik, Yukti Arora, Ashish Bhatia, Sohil Singh Jhutti and Gaurav Alugh make a comeback.

Sonu Sood

The set of new contestants include Muskan Jattana, Arshveer Wahi, Tanish Ghorpade, Siddharth Manoj, Angad Bawa, Nandini, Sakshi Sharma, Simi Talsania, Soundous Moufakir and Jashwant Bopanna.

Says Sonu Sood, “I am ecstatic to be a part of a genre-defining show like MTV Roadies. The show is synonymous with the remarkable spirit of youth that shines through the high-octane tasks and challenges. With this new season, I can assure all fans that they are in for an all-action rollercoaster ride. I am glad to be a part of the contestants’ journey in becoming the undisputed champion of MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa.”