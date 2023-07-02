Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical lands in Canada with a dance performance at Niagara Falls

Kathak dancers from Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical performed to music composer Naushad’s Pyaar kiya toh darna kya at the Niagara Falls.
The group of three waterfalls spanning the border between Ontario (Canada) and New York (US) became the backdrop against which team Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical announced the beginning of their Canada tour. The stage musical will put up performances in Toronto and Vancouver. Earlier, the dancers performed the same song in New York’s Times Square. Director Feroz Abbas Khan said in a statement, “It is thrilling that even more than 60 years after its release, the music from K. Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam continues to move and stir even those who don’t understand Hindi or Urdu.” The musical is a broadway-style musical adapted from K. Asif’s epic film.
Tribune Shorts
