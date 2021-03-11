Mukesh Khanna criticised for his sexist comments

Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his roles in shows like Mahabharat and Shaktiman, is facing some serious criticism for posting sexist remarks.

The actor recently raised a question on the character of women who ask for sex. He said such women were simply running a business and were not from decent society. Mukesh recently posted a video on his YouTube channel titled, Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain? (Do such girls lure you as well).

In the video, the actor can be seen saying, “When a girl tells a boy, ‘I want to have sex with you’, then she isn’t just another girl, she’s running a business because no girl living in a civilised society would say such things.’

The clip has been doing the rounds on the internet and has not gone down well with netizens. — TMS