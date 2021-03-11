Mukesh Khanna criticised for his sexist comments

Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his roles in shows like Mahabharat and Shaktiman, is facing some serious criticism for posting sexist remarks.
The actor recently raised a question on the character of women who ask for sex. He said such women were simply running a business and were not from decent society. Mukesh recently posted a video on his YouTube channel titled, Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain? (Do such girls lure you as well).
In the video, the actor can be seen saying, “When a girl tells a boy, ‘I want to have sex with you’, then she isn’t just another girl, she’s running a business because no girl living in a civilised society would say such things.’
The clip has been doing the rounds on the internet and has not gone down well with netizens. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...