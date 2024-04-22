Mumbai Crime Branch searches Surat’s Tapi river for gun in Salman Khan’s firing case

ANI

Mumbai, April 22

In a recent development regarding the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence on April 14, Mumbai Crime Branch has reached Surat to search for the gun which the accused used in the firing.

During interrogation, the accused told the Crime Branch that after committing the crime, they had thrown the gun into the Tapi River of Surat.

The two men, who came on a motorbike, fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, at around 5 am on the morning of April 14 and fled. CCTV footage showed that both the accused sported caps and carried backpacks.

Escalating the probe into the firing case at Salman Khan’s residence, the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday said that three new sections have been added to the FIR against the accused.

The Sections 506(2) (threatening), 115 (abetment), and 201 (tampering with evidence) under the Indian Penal Code, have been added in the case. Mumbai Crime Branch officials disclosed that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi have been declared wanted accused in connection with the case.

Anmol claimed responsibility for the firing outside Salman’s house through a Facebook post following the attack.

Earlier, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Earlier on April 15, Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan, took to Instagram and released a statement on their family’s behalf. In the post, Arbaaz stated that the particular “disturbing” incident has affected the family.

