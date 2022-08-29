Mumbai Police record actor Ranveer Singh's statement in nude photo-shoot case

PTI

Mumbai, August 29

The Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in a case registered against him for posting his nude pictures on social media, an official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Singh at Chembur police station here last month on the basis of a complaint filed by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organization.

The police subsequently served him a notice to join the probe into the case.

The actor appeared before the investigating officer at around 7 am on Monday and his statement was recorded, the official said.

Singh left the police station at around 9.30 am, the official said adding that the actor will be called again, if required.

The complainant had claimed the actor “hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.”

Based on the complaint, the police had registered the FIR against Singh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official earlier said.

