Munawar Faruqui drops maiden album Madari

—IANS

Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album, titled Madari.

Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish and Noor, Munawar said, “Today is very special for us since our album Madari is finally out. It’s been a unique journey and we were eagerly waiting to release it. In Madari, we have a song for everyone and I really hope everyone enjoys it,” he added. The album has a total of eight songs which are sung, written and composed by Munawar.

Talking about the sound texture and the elements used in the album, Munawar said, “The sound texture of the album is unique and expansive as there is equal proportion of melody, hip-hop and rap. We have incorporated diverse elements in creating the album, deviating from the conventional expectations of a rap song which usually focuses on the rap part or a hook line. We have explored various possibilities and experimented with different musical elements.”