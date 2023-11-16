Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17

Comedian and musician Munawar Faruqui has undeniably is emerging as one of the most loved and authentic contestants on Bigg Boss 17. Having carved a special place in the hearts of millions of fans, his presence in the Bigg Boss house has been truly refreshing. Munawar is admired not only for his genuineness but also for his commendable fair play, good intent, and humility. His ability to connect with the audience has made him a standout contestant this season. Munawar’s popularity transcends the boundaries of the Bigg Boss house with various celebrities expressing their love and support for him. Additionally, what really has got the audiences invested in the singer is his infectious humour.
