Munawar Faruqui is festive ready, check out 'Legacy' poster

Mumbai, October 2
Singer-rapper Munawar Faruqui, has announced his upcoming song by unveiling a vibrant poster for his highly anticipated single 'Legacy'.
The poster showcases Munawar in a striking and festive ensemble, radiating enthusiasm and energy.
With a multi-coloured jacket and an infectious dance pose, Munawar's persona on the poster perfectly embodies the celebratory spirit of the upcoming single.
Munawar shared the poster on his social media platforms, captioning it with the words: "Laayo re legacy! 05/10 #munawarfaruqui #munawarmusic."
The official music video for 'Legacy' is scheduled to release on October 5, and will be available on Munawar Faruqui's official YouTube channel.
Munawar has also appeared in a reality show. In 2022 he appeared as a contestant on actress Kangana Ranaut's reality television show 'Lock Upp' season 1 and emerged as the winner of the show.
