Munawar Faruqui pays tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan through 'Madari'

Mumbai, June 10

Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui shared how late actor Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind the title track of his recently released album 'Madari'.

He said, "As a composer, one always needs an idea to seed on and then create music. For me, it was Irrfan Khan Sir and his extraordinary journey. He was one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema and had a place for himself in everyone's heart."

The stand-up comedian, who is also known for participating in the reality show, 'Lock-Upp', hosted by Kangana Ranaut, added that the late actor and his work have an everlasting impact on his mind and he wanted to express his emotions through this son.

"His passing away felt like a personal loss to me and I wanted to put those emotions in a song to give him a tribute. Just thinking about Irrfan sir's journey and how his craft made him stand out, I was inspired to pen down Madari. Exactly from this thought, the hook of the song came up which is why I relate to Irrfan Khan sir, I feel like 'Madari'," he added.

Check out Munawar's latest post about the song:

'Madari' is written by Munawar and the album has a total of eight songs.

