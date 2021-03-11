Munawar Faruqui wins 'Lock Upp'

Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, reached its grand finale on Saturday night (May 7) and Munawar Faruqui was declared winner of the first season of the reality show. Along with the trophy, Munawar also won Rs 20-lakh, a car and an all-sponsored trip to Italy. The grand finale saw six finalists—Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora—competing against each other.
Payal, Munawar and Anjali made it to the top three. But the trophy was bagged by Munawar. He was one of the most popular contestants on the show, who had won the hearts of the audience with his antics. Payal was announced as the first runner-up while Anjali became the second runner-up. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show saw Kangana Ranaut making her OTT debut as a host. Karan Kundrra was the jailor and Tejasswi Prakash was the warden on the show. — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...