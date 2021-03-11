Munawar Faruqui wins 'Lock Upp'

Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut, reached its grand finale on Saturday night (May 7) and Munawar Faruqui was declared winner of the first season of the reality show. Along with the trophy, Munawar also won Rs 20-lakh, a car and an all-sponsored trip to Italy. The grand finale saw six finalists—Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Prince Narula, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora—competing against each other.

Payal, Munawar and Anjali made it to the top three. But the trophy was bagged by Munawar. He was one of the most popular contestants on the show, who had won the hearts of the audience with his antics. Payal was announced as the first runner-up while Anjali became the second runner-up. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show saw Kangana Ranaut making her OTT debut as a host. Karan Kundrra was the jailor and Tejasswi Prakash was the warden on the show. — TMS