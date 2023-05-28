 Munawar Faruqui's 'Madari' has a song for everyone : The Tribune India

Munawar Faruqui's 'Madari' has a song for everyone

Munawar says it has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

Munawar Faruqui's 'Madari' has a song for everyone

Munawar Faruqui talks about his album 'Madari'. Instagram/munawar.faruqui



IANS

Mumbai, May 28

After dropping songs such as 'Noor' and 'Alag BT' from his latest album 'Madari', comedia-singer Munawar has revealed the release date of the album.

Munawar took to social media and shared that 'Madari' will be launched on June 6 and will be available across various streaming platforms.

Check it out:

Talking about the sound texture and the elements used in the album, Munawar told IANS: "The sound texture of the album is unique and expansive as there is equal proportion of melody, hip-hop and rap. We have incorporated diverse elements in creating the album, deviating from the conventional expectations of a rap song which usually focuses on the rap part or a hook line. We have explored various possibilities and experimented with different musical elements."

He further mentioned: "For instance, the song 'Mumtaz' incorporates elements of spoken poetry, adding a distinct layer to the album. On the other hand, the song 'Kajal' offers a contrasting vibe. The listeners of each song in the album are expected to be people who like different genres of music, as we aimed to cater to a larger audience and provide a song for every mood."

The album has a total of 8 songs which are sung, written and composed by Munawar.

#munawar faruqui

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

2
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

3
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

4
Haryana

Registry at 10.54 pm! Lid off sale deed ‘fraud’

5
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

6
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

7
Chandigarh

Close call for passengers as Haryana Roadways bus overturns at Zirakpur barrier near Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Himachal government de-notifies 90 schools

9
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

10
Nation

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Protesting wrestlers detained, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Traffic jams on routes to Anand Vihar and other adjoining ar...

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video talking about new Parliament building with his voice-over, look how PM Modi reacts

Shah Rukh Khan shares moving video of new Parliament building with 'Swades' touch; look how PM Modi reacts

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

12-year-old delivers child in Phagwara Civil Hospital; investigation on

Proud moment for families

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital, calls him ‘the brave man, the hero’

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

SAD, SGPC flay I&B Ministry's move to 'stop' Punjabi bulletins from Delhi, Chandigarh centres

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot