Actor Muneeb Butt called 'chamcha Pakistani star' after he books entire theatre for wife to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in Dubai

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

It was a romantic gesture for his wife, Aiman Khan, that Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt booked an entire theatre in Dubai to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which did not go down well with the social media users.

Muneeb Butt, was roasted on the social media after he posted a video claiming that he booked the whole theatre for his wife.

A video showed that Muneeb booked the entire theatre for a private screening of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi for his wife and now has gone viral.

In the video, Muneeb tells Aiman, "Tumhare liye puri theatre book ki hai. Agar Gangubai achhi nahi hui humein Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat dekhni paregi." Muneeb plays the lead in the show, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Below are a few trolls:

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt works in Urdu cinema and television.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt got married in November 2018. They have a daughter, Amal, who was born in 2019.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiwadi has been a huge hit.