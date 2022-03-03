Munisha Khatwani to get married on March 25

Munisha Khatwani is all set to get hitched with beau Sameer Thakur on March 25 in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will begin from March 22 with mehndi, cocktail and engagement. She revealed that Sameer has been a part of discussion and preparations related to the wedding via video calls as he is in Africa.

Munisha said, “Sam had left for Africa in February last year for work and couldn’t come back because of the travel restrictions during the second wave. He is expected to return to India soon. Mehendi will be an intimate affair and so will be the rituals taking place on March 24. And then we will have a small wedding in the morning of March 25 at a temple in Khar.”

Munisha and Sameer had earlier planned their wedding in 2020. She said, “Unfortunately, our marriage had to be delayed not just once, but thrice due to the pandemic. Besides other relatives, Sam and my brothers couldn’t have travelled to India amid restrictions. So, we had no choice but to postpone it. However, there has been a lot of delay already, so we decided to tie the knot next month. It’s great to see things finally falling into place. I would have ideally liked a grand wedding, but have had to alter my plans because of Covid-led restrictions. Bringing down the guest list has been one of the most difficult tasks so far.”