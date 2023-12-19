 'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • 'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise

'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise

'Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments'

'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise

Sanjay Dutt. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, December 19

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of "Munna Bhai" series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, "Munna Bhai MBBS".

Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi.

"Munna Bhai MBBS", which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.

Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote, "Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments."           

"Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!" he added.

Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.

"Twenty years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much," the 55-year-old actor posted alongside a still from the movie.

"Munna Bhai MBBS" was followed by a 2006 sequel "Lage Raho Munna Bhai", which was equally praised by critics and fans. It also starred Vidya Balan with Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in cameo roles.

The makers had released a teaser video for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo.

#MBBS #Mumbai #Sanjay Dutt


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

2
Ludhiana

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

3
Sports

IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history

4
Jalandhar

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

5
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

6
Patiala

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

7
Himachal

Special train introduced on Kalka-Shimla heritage track

8
Trending

Russian tourist repeatedly touched ‘inappropriately’ by petrol pump worker in Jaipur; police step in

9
Himachal

The other Sanawar school in a shambles, cracks pose threat

10
Punjab

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Don't Miss

View All
Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Punjab

Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees

Dawood Ibrahim ‘poisoned, critical' in Karachi; India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist’s health status
World

Is Dawood Ibrahim 'poisoned, critical' in Karachi? India, Pakistan abuzz with speculation over terrorist's health status

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Sultanpur
Haryana

Smog hampers migration, 20% dip in number of winged visitors to Gurugram's Sultanpur National Park

State’s first tulip garden to come up at PAU
Punjab

Punjab's first tulip garden to come up at PAU, Ludhiana

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight
J & K

Fresh snowfall turns Gulmarg into tourist delight

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal
Himachal

Cold wave intensifies in Himachal; Kukumseri in Lahaul Spiti records -7.6°C

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours
Punjab

Reaching for the sky: Haryana, Punjab IAF cadets pass out with flying colours

Top News

INDIA bloc meet begins in Delhi, top Opposition leaders discuss way forward

Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader

'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...

Mockery of democracy: Government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act

Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...

IPL 2024 auction LIVE updates: Cricket world abuzz as premier cricket league gets under way in Dubai

IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history

In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar

Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...

Speaker Om Birla warns those showing placards in Lok Sabha

6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha

The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...


Cities

View All

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

2 drones, 1kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Development works on roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Fire breaks out at junkyard in Fatahapur, none hurt

Looking back 2023: District witnessed edu reforms, computer teachers' protests, initiation of work for 3 Schools of Eminence

Meet dwells on global, domestic challenges faced by manufacturers of textile, yarn

Bird-hit incidents on rise at Chandigarh airport, number spikes from two in 2018 to 25 in 2023

Bird-hit incidents on rise at Chandigarh airport, number spikes from two in 2018 to 25 in 2023

Investment agent booked for cheating Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: Centre to take call on Metro corridors

Chandigarh tricity Metro project likely to hit heritage hurdle

Sector 7 shooting: Accused surrenders in Chandigarh court, remanded

Parliament passes bill related to unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Parliament passes bill related to unauthorised colonies in Delhi

Delhi horror: 9-year-old girl abducted, raped, killed; body dumped into canal

Delhi University warns against fake circular for cancellation of undergraduate exams slated for December 20-21

18% OBCs hired in faculty positions at seven AIIMS against mandated 27%

Alliance Air reduces weekly flights between Kullu, Delhi

Jalandhar student Gurashman Singh went missing from London after his birthday party; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Woman killed in temple in Punjab's Kapurthala

MC’s property tax wing gets richer by Rs 2.36 cr

MLA Angural’s cases, acquittal of drug lord Kandola, kin hogged the limelight

MP Rinku meets Union FinMin

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace

Finally, new international airport terminal comes up, allied works pick up pace in Ludhiana

Allegation of ‘harassment’ by civic body officials: Protesters block Ludhiana MC’s Zone D office entrance in clerk’s support

Looking back 2023: No new urban estate in Ludhiana, Missing Link-2 ROB remains incomplete

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

Pink stem borer hits wheat crop; Punjab farmers blame residue ploughing

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Awaiting salaries, teachers boycott exam at Pbi varsity

Bikram Singh Majithia 'drama' on, no chargesheet, no arrest

Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala to be part of PM-eBus scheme

AAP MLA visits night shelters

Students stage dharna at varsity