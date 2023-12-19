'Munna Bhai MBBS' @ 20 years: Sanjay Dutt hopes to star in third part of beloved franchise

Mumbai, December 19
Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said he hopes to make the much-awaited third part of "Munna Bhai" series soon as he marked the 20th anniversary of the first film, "Munna Bhai MBBS".
Released in 2003, the critically-acclaimed comedy drama was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It chronicled the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi.
"Munna Bhai MBBS", which also featured Dutt's father, cinema icon Sunil Dutt, as well as Gracy Singh, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi and Jimmy Sheirgill, was a major success at the box office and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years.
Dutt, 64, shared a throwback video of the movie on social media platform X and wrote, "Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments."
"Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!" he added.
Warsi, who played the fan-favourite character Circuit, celebrated the landmark moment on Instagram.
"Twenty years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much," the 55-year-old actor posted alongside a still from the movie.
"Munna Bhai MBBS" was followed by a 2006 sequel "Lage Raho Munna Bhai", which was equally praised by critics and fans. It also starred Vidya Balan with Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan appearing in cameo roles.
The makers had released a teaser video for the third part more than 10 years ago but the project continues to be in limbo.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mamata, Kejriwal propose Kharge’s name as PM face of INDIA bloc; 'let's win first', says Congress leader
'First we have to win and get a majority, then MPs will deci...
Mockery of democracy, says government as suspended TMC member mimics Vice President Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi videographs act
Dhankhar says institution of Rajya Sabha Chairman had been r...
IPL 2024 auction: Australia's Mitchell Starc leaves captain Pat Cummins behind to become most expensive buy in league history
In batters category, Daryl Mitchell had a massive payday wit...
Pardon eludes former Indian navy personnel on death row in Qatar
Royal pardon did not come through due to technical reasons, ...
6 MPs from Punjab among 49 more parliamentarians suspended from Lok Sabha
The suspension shall be for the remainder of the ongoing Win...