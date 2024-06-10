Muscle flexing

It’s a happy Sunday for Shahid Kapoor’s fans as he dropped a drool-worthy picture from his gym session. In the photo he flaunted his chiselled physique in a mirror selfie. He wrote, “Happy Sunday.” Recently, Shahid posted a selfie, revealing his appearance for his upcoming film Deva.
