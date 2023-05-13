Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi recollects Ishaqzaade album

National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who recently worked on the albums Qala, Jubilee, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, gets nostalgic about making the music for Ishaqzaade as it completes 11 years of release. He won multiple awards for Ishaqzaade.

He said, “I had a lot of fun creating music for this album. Collaborating with so many talented singers was an amazing experience. We wanted to create an album that would have a great mix of soft romantic songs as well as

party numbers. It’s been 11 years, and the kind of love this album continues to receive from the audience is truly wonderful. I get overwhelmed whenever anyone talks

about the music of Ishaqzaade; I can’t thank them enough.”

Ishaqzaade was directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their debut with the film in 2012.