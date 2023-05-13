Music composer and singer Amit Trivedi recollects Ishaqzaade album

National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who recently worked on the albums Qala, Jubilee, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, gets nostalgic about making the music for Ishaqzaade as it completes 11 years of release. He won multiple awards for Ishaqzaade.
He said, “I had a lot of fun creating music for this album. Collaborating with so many talented singers was an amazing experience. We wanted to create an album that would have a great mix of soft romantic songs as well as
party numbers. It’s been 11 years, and the kind of love this album continues to receive from the audience is truly wonderful. I get overwhelmed whenever anyone talks
about the music of Ishaqzaade; I can’t thank them enough.”
Ishaqzaade was directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their debut with the film in 2012.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...