Music director Diljot Garcha wraps songs with Sharry Mann and Harish Verma

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

Music director Diljot Garcha, who hails from Ludhiana, is known for songs such as Mera Jee Karda, Gallan Ne 2, Front fire, Nachna Payu, Gumaan, Kinaare. He has also given visual effects to Diljit Dosanjh's hit song ‘Lover’ and now he has collaborated with Harish Verma and Sharry Mann for his upcoming songs. While Harish has lent his voice to a sad song, the one with Sharry is a fun number.

Having shot in Canada, Diljot shares there were various problems while working on the songs. He says, "There are some challenges in shooting anywhere. No matter how prepared you are, you are going to run into some ups and downs for sure. Filming is all about problem solving. While shooting in Canada, I came across various issues. One of the biggest was the weather. It drops to temperatures like minus 20 to minus 30 and it becomes very difficult to do shoots consistently. In addition to that, sometimes, an actor or some other contractor may not show up. Then we get stopped by cops, asked by the security guys to leave the premises and stuff like that."

Sharing about his experience of working with artists like Harish Verma and Sharry Mann, he says, "Working with Sharry Mann has been amazing. He is such a down-to-earth guy that you never feel like you are working with such a big celebrity. Harish has been in the industry for a long time. Working with him is a learning experience in itself. I have learned a lot from him while filming. Altogether, it was a pleasure to work with them."

#diljot garcha #harish verma #sharry mann