Music festival Lollapalooza returns to Mumbai, read to know more

ANI
Mumbai, August 18
Lollapalooza, one of the biggest music festivals in the world, is returning to India.
After the Asia-first edition in Mumbai earlier this year, Lollapalooza will be back in India in January 2024. If you want to attend this multi-genre music festival , then make sure you mark January 27 and January 28 on your calendar.
The festival shared the shades on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
The gala will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. Like last year, this edition will also be a fusion of EDM, techno, traditional, and indie music.
The tickets for the music festival will be available on Book My Show.
'Lollapalooza' has been a mash-up of musical genres, featuring everything from pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno, and a host of new Indian sounds For the previous edition, K-pop star Jackson Wang, Imagine Dragons and Indian artist AP Dhillon came to India and gave a stellar performance.
The artist lineup for Lollapalooza 2024 has not been announced yet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander
The Lander Module will be lowered to an orbit for soft landi...
38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced
There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages
283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court
Haryana justifies numbers by claiming Nuh is essentially a M...
Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy
As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...
Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides
Twenty students preparing for competitive exams in Kota have...