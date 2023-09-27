Music maestro Kumar Sanu debuted as a judge with music reality show Indian Idol. He gets candid about the show & song Do Raazi

Which genre of music do you enjoy singing the most?

I favour the genres of sorrowful music, romantic songs, and love songs. I enjoy singing such songs.

If you have to pick one song, which is the closest to your heart?

Jab koi baat bigad jaaye…is very close to my heart.

What is your biggest struggle so far?

My sustenance. I have achieved a lot of success over the years; I have to sustain that, maintain that and take it forward in my life.

Your recent song Do Raazi from Guns And Gulaabs has received immense love from the audience. Is the audience going to hear from you more in the coming days?

Whenever I am offered a song, I always ask the composers to send it to me. Aman Pant sent me the song and after hearing it, I felt I should sing it. It’s a soft romantic song with powerful lyrics. Yes, I’ll never stop singing for my fans. It’s been 40 years, and I’ve grown picky when it comes to picking up a tune that is out of my range.

What do you have to say about today’s music style?

Western music has had a significant impact on our music industry. If you look at their singing style, you will notice that they are husky and loud. The melody can only be found in Indian music. All of these singers have the melody in their voice — Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam. Husky voices don’t last long, if you pay attention. The melody is what sticks with you. Music is a form of therapy, and huskiness in that music is not therapeutic.

What is your take on Indian Idol?

Indian Idol has offered a platform for vocalists to showcase their abilities and establish their distinct identity in the realm of singing. It’s truly heartening that, in today’s era, budding talents have the chance to display their potential and take a significant stride towards their careers. While I’ve been a guest in the show in the past, assuming the role of a judge this time around presents a new adventure. I’m eager to witness how this generation will stir our emotions with their impeccable sur and taal, as well as showcase the nuances of their alaap.

Lastly, what’s next for you?

I have been singing regularly and there’s a lot that the audience will witness in the coming years.