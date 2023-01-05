Junooniyatt captures the journey of three aspiring singers

They say music is the universal language of mankind. Celebrating this sheer power of music and love, Colors’ upcoming fiction show Junooniyatt captures the journey of three aspiring and passionate singers.

Ankit Gupta

Based in Punjab, the show stars Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the lead roles. Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show outlines the deep connection of music in Punjab and the pool of talent that the state offers.

On essaying the role of Jahaan, Ankit says, “After having lived in the house of Bigg Boss 16 for 80 days, it’s wonderful to come home to this exciting new fiction show premised on the passion for music. This is my third association with Colors, which like home and second association with Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey after Udaariyaan.”

Neha adds, “Music has played a huge role in my life and now I land a part in a show beautifully conceptualised around the music. My character Elahi is a young singer, who has a wounded, but kind heart. I can’t wait to find out how she is perceived by the viewers.”