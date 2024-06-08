Musician King drops 'Still The Same' song

ANI

Singer King has released Still The Same song from his album Monopoly Moves. The rap track explores emotional detachment. It’s a contrast to King’s previous release and features a minimalist production by Abhijay Sharma. The lyrics of the song deal with the struggles of moving on from past relationships.

King said in a statement, “Still the Same is a song with layers. There’s something new waiting to be discovered with every song. It’s an experience I can’t wait for fans to dive into. Working with Abhijay Sharma was thrilling, we poured our hearts into this song, and it sets the bar high for the rest of the album. Monopoly Moves (MM) is more than just music, it’s a movement.” Meanwhile, King recently walked the red carpet at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival and won hearts with his style and looks. On attending Cannes Film Festival for the first time, King said, “Cannes. Wow. It wasn’t just about me, it was about representing all the talented Indian musicians out there. Cannes felt like a turning point, a chance to show the world what Indian music can do. I wanted to wear an Indian designer’s outfit and bring a part of my country along with me. The fabric and the work on my dress gives you a proud touch of our talented handloom industry.” King rose to fame after his superhit song Tu Aake Dekhle. He hails from Delhi.