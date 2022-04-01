Muskan Jattana aka Moosewali set to appear on MTV Roadies

Muskan Jattana aka Moosewali, who is a social activist and a popular face on Instagram, will be seen in MTV Roadies. With almost 300,000 followers, Muskan is a hardcore feminist. She is particularly well-known for being super-active on Instagram through her videos and talking about socio-political issues. In 2021, she gained popularity as she participated in Big Boss OTT.
Muskan says, “Participating in Roadies had actually been quite a hard decision since it was out of my comfort zone and after OTT, I wasn’t sure if reality shows were for me. Shooting for the show was as much fun as it was challenging with audacious tasks and wonderful locales. The co-contestants were the real challenge. Such strong personalities on one shoot was definitely a learning curve. Working with Sonu sir (Sonu Sood) was an experience I will always cherish.”
