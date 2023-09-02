Muskan Kumari, writer from a small town in Bihar, talks about the applause garnered by her audio series Superstar’s Hidden Wife

Can you tell us about your journey from Saharsa in Bihar to becoming a successful writer?

My journey has been full of surprises and thrills. I grew up in Saharsa, where I always enjoyed learning. I fell in love with writing while I was preparing for bank exams. This was surprising because my family had a business background. Despite that, I found happiness in creating stories while I studied.

How did you start writing while you were focused on studies?

Writing came as a surprise, since I was busy preparing for bank exams. During my first year of post-graduation, my elder sister introduced me to Pocket FM, a platform where I could listen to stories. While using it, I realised I could also be a writer. Even though I hadn’t planned on becoming one, I decided to give it a try. It was a way for me to discover my creative side and do something different from studies.

Did you ever imagine achieving the success you have so early?

I never thought I would achieve this level of success. It began as an experiment, a way for me to be creative while preparing for exams. The fact that my stories have touched listeners and received such a positive response has been really satisfying.

What inspired the audio series Superstar’s Hidden Wife?

Superstar’s Hidden Wife was inspired by a mix of things I observed and my desire to tell a unique story. It is about a superstar’s life mixed with the mystery of his hidden wife. I got inspiration from wanting to understand the complexities of relationships and fame, and how they can change people’s lives in unexpected ways.

Can you explain how you make the stories interesting?

Adding unexpected turns and creating characters with mixed morals is really important to keep listeners interested, as the real world reflects that too. I believe that adding twists and characters who aren’t just good or bad keeps the audience curious. By making characters with complex feelings, it makes listeners think about why they do what they do.

What do you like about writing family and romantic dramas?

I enjoy writing these kinds of stories because they’re relatable. I get my inspiration from real-life situations and the feelings people have in families as well as relationships. These genres give me a chance to explore how humans connect, including both the happy and challenging times.

What advice would you give to young writers?

Keep going and stay passionate. Believe in your creative talent and don’t let problems stop you. Writing is a journey of growth, and every experience – whether good or bad – helps you become a better writer. Your own special way of seeing things can create stories that touch readers in ways you might not expect.

#Bihar